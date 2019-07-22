Financial Impairment on the Farm Webinar Offered July 30

Lincoln, Nebraska, July 22, 2019 – The I-29 Moo University consortium of Extension dairy specialists from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota will host a “Financial Impairment on the Farm” webinar from noon to 1 p.m. on July 30. The webinar is free and open to all those involved in production agriculture, specifically, producers and agri-business personnel.

The webinar will focus on issues producers face during times of financial impairment with emphasis placed on mediation, reorganization options and Chapter 12 bankruptcy.

Donald Swanson, an attorney with Koley Jessen in Omaha, and Kristine Tidgren, director for the Center of Ag Law and Taxation and an adjunct assistant professor at Iowa State University, will facilitate the discussion.

“Don Swanson has devoted his career to helping clients with financial impairment, bankruptcy issues and mediation, and Kristine Tidgren works with these issues every day,” said Fred M. Hall, Northwest Iowa dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “The program will be informational and answer questions for many local ag producers and businesses alike.”

There is no fee to participate in the webinar; however, pre-registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2KvTvoe. After registering, information on accessing the webinar will be provided.

The webinar will also be archived for viewing at a later date. For more information on this and other programs, contact Kim Clark at 402-472-6065 or kimclark@unl.edu or Fred M. Hall at 712-737-4230 or fredhall@iastate.edu.