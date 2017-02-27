First KS Hollow Stem Update

Cattle should be removed from wheat pastures when the crop reaches first hollow stem (FHS). Grazing past this stage can severely affect wheat yields (for a full explanation, please refer to eUpdate article “Optimal time to remove cattle from wheat pastures: First hollow stem” in the Feb. 22, 2017 issue).

First hollow stem update

In order to screen for FHS during this important time in the growing season, the K-State Extension Wheat and Forages crew measures FHS of 20 different commonly grown wheat varieties in Kansas. The varieties are in a September-sown replicated trial at the South Central Experiment Field near Hutchinson, in cooperation with Gary Cramer, Agronomist-in-Charge of the Field.

Ten stems are split open per variety per replication, for a total of 40 stems monitored per variety. The average length of hollow stem is reported for each varieties in Table 1. As of Feb.22, none of the varieties had yet reached first hollow stem but all varieties had started to elongate the stem.

Table 1. Length of hollow stem measured Feb. 22, 2017 of 20 wheat varieties sown mid-September 2016 at the South Central Experiment Field near Hutchinson. The critical FHS length is 1.5 cm (about a half-inch or the diameter of a dime).

Variety Hollow stem length (cm)* 1863 0.26 Bentley 0.17 Doublestop 0.16 Everest 0.23 Gallagher 0.33 Iba 0.31 KanMark 0.22 KS061193K-2 0.33 KS080448C*102 0.06 Larry 0.16 OK11D25056 0.18 OK12716 0.20 OK12DP22002-042 0.19 Ruby Lee 0.20 Stardust 0.34 SY Flint 0.30 SY Grit 0.22 SY Llano 0.38 Tatanka 0.18 Zenda 0.30 * Critical hollow stem length to remove cattle is 1.5 cm, or roughly the diameter of a dime.

Varieties are elongating stems at different rates. Some varieties are reaching close to 0.4 cm of hollow stem elongation (such as SY Llano, Stardust, and Gallagher). Others are just now starting and are close to 0.1-0.2 cm (Bentley, Doublestop CL Plus, Larry, and Tatanka). While none of the varieties had yet reached first hollow stem as of February 22, this stage is generally achieved within a few days from when the stem starts to elongate, provided sufficient moisture and warm temperatures. Thus, producers should closely monitor first hollow stem status in their wheat pastures at this time. As mentioned in the February 22 Agronomy eUpdate issue, some commercial fields in the region were already at first hollow stem and reaching jointing by February 20 (Figure 1).

The intention of this report is to provide producers a weekly update on the progress of first hollow stem development in different wheat varieties. Producers should use this information as a guide, but it is extremely important to monitor FHS from an ungrazed portion of each individual wheat pasture to take the decision of removing cattle from wheat pastures.