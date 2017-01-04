Fischer Meets With EPA Administrator Nominee Scott Pruitt

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today met with Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, the president-elect’s nominee for administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Senator Fischer released the following statement after today’s meeting:

“For the past eight years, federal overreach from the EPA has made life harder and more complicated for Nebraska families. My discussion with Mr. Pruitt this afternoon focused on how he intends to unroll these reams of federal red tape and put the agency back on the right track. Doing so will empower our communities and small businesses to grow and prosper. I look forward to continuing these important conversations throughout the confirmation process.”