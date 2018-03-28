Fischer on U.S.-South Korea Trade Deal

MCCOOK, NEB. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, released the following statement today on the administration’s announcement of an important trade deal with South Korea:

“I am pleased to see the administration has made a good trade deal with South Korea. This is a step in the right direction that will expand opportunities for our producers and the state of Nebraska. I have been outspoken about the value of the South Korean market to Nebraska’s high-quality agriculture products. That is why, in September, I began advocating to stay in the KORUS FTA and visited with both U.S. administration officials and South Korea officials to stress the importance of the trade relationship between our two countries.”

Background

– On September 26, 2017, Senator Fischer met with South Korea’s Trade Minister Kim Hyun-chong on the KORUS FTA.

– On September 5, 2017, Senator Fischer wrote a letter a letter to President Donald Trump urging him not to terminate the KORUS FTA.

Key Nebraska Ag Stats

South Korea was Nebraska agriculture’s fifth-largest customer in 2016. South Korea imported $340 million of Nebraska agricultural products that year. Click here for more information.