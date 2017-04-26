Fischer Welcomes Executive Order for Agriculture & Rural America

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today released the following statement after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to strengthen agriculture and promote prosperity in rural America:

“Strong and prosperous rural communities are the heart of Nebraska. I welcome President Trump’s executive order today establishing the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity. Farmers, ranchers, and rural residents deserve regulatory certainty so they can do their jobs and provide for their families. I look forward to working with the task force and will continue to promote policies to benefit Nebraska agriculture and rural America.”

Key highlights of the executive order include:

– Recognizing a reliable, safe, and affordable food and fiber supply is critical to America’s national security and prosperity.

– Determining it is in the national interest to ensure farmers, ranchers, and families in rural America are not hindered by unnecessary regulation.

– Establishing the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity, which includes cabinet level secretaries, the EPA Administrator, the United States Trade Representative, and many others. The task force will identify legislative, regulatory, or policy changes to promote agriculture and prosperity in rural America. The task force will also coordinate with other executive orders to eliminate red tape and expand opportunities for rural America.