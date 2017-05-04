Five EWC Lancers qualify for CNFR

TORRINGTON, Wyo. – Five members of the Eastern Wyoming College Lancer Rodeo team qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) which will be held in Casper in June.

Bryer Wadhams, freshman and partner Trevor Schnaufer, sophomore, both from Pueblo, Colo., were the reserve champion team ropers. Sophomores Logan Milligan of Torrington and Coley Nicholls of Riverton, Wyo., finished 3rd in the team roping standings. Freshman Braden Pirrung of Hartford, S.D. and his partner JD Kirwan from Gillette College qualified in 4th place in the team roping.

“I’m very proud of these hard-working ropers and where they ended up in the standings,” shared Coach Jake Clark. “I’m excited to watch them compete at the CNFR. Our men’s team should have a good chance in the standings.”

In the Central Rocky Mountain Region Rookie of the Year standings, Wadhams finished in 3rd place and Pirrung in 4th place.

The team finished their season at the rodeo hosted by the University of Wyoming. Results from that final rodeo are as follows:

Team Roping

Sutton Adams (freshman, Dell Rapids, S.D.) and partner Wyatt Vick (sophomore, Hugo, Colo.) – 3rd in the average

Pirrung and Kirwan – tied for 1st in first round

Cody Lane (sophomore, Torrington) and partner Chance Lane (freshman, Torrington) – qualified for top 10 short round

Keith Hodson (sophomore, Martin, S.D.) and partner Peter John Bennett (Casper College) – qualified for top ton short round

Tie Down Roping

Logan Milligan (sophomore, Torrington) – 5th in first round.

The CNFR will be held in Casper, WY, June 11-17.