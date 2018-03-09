FMH Celebrates 125 Years of Protecting Farmers

Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company of Iowa (FMH) is celebrating 125 years as an American-based, family-run insurance provider.

One of the oldest crop insurers in the United States, FMH was founded by farmers for farmers, based on the need to protect each other’s livelihood from the devastation of severe weather to crops.

“We’re very proud to be celebrating our 125th anniversary,” said President and CEO Ron Rutledge. “We could not have made it this long without the trust of generations of farmers, commitment from independent insurance agents, support of our reinsurers, and dedication of our employees both in the office and field.”

Since forming in 1893, FMH has remained committed to providing America’s farmers with comprehensive risk management solutions. Current operations include private and federal crop insurance, reinsurance products and services, as well as farm and ranch insurance. The company serves a national writing area of 41 states.

“Farmers Mutual Hail continues to thrive after 125 years because of our mutual heritage that puts the policyholders first, because of the conservative management which has spanned six generations, and because of the continuous commitment of our employees who are proud to be a part of the FMH family,” said Rutledge.

Rutledge also explained that in an environment of increasing foreign buyouts, FMH champions its mutual company structure as an asset that will preserve its legacy as an American-owned and operated business.

“Crop insurance is – and has always been – our main business. As others were leaving the industry, we invested in it by purchasing John Deere Insurance Company, further proving our commitment to protecting farmers,” he added. “We are proud to call ourselves ‘America’s Crop Insurance Company.’”

The 2015 acquisition of John Deere Insurance Company also allowed FMH to enter the precision ag space by offering Precision Crop Insurance Solutions, which provide farmers the ability to use precision data for crop insurance claims adjustments and required reporting.

“Change is inevitable and like all companies, Farmers Mutual Hail has embraced the endless change that every company goes through to continue to be successful,” said Rutledge. “But even with all the changes that have occurred over the last 125 years, FMH has held on to the things that make it unique like our family atmosphere and our commitment to doing things right.”