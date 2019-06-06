class="post-template-default single single-post postid-389014 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"

BY Associated Press/Business Wire | June 6, 2019
Food Processing Machinery & Equipment: The Future of the World Market to 2024 — Rising Demand for Processed Poultry Bodes Well for the Equipment Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)-The “Food Processing Machinery and Equipment: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Food Processing Machinery and Equipment in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Meat/Poultry Processing Equipment, Fish/Seafood Processing Equipment, Dry Food Processing Equipment, Beverage Processing Equipment, Pre-Prepared Food Processing Equipment, Dairy Products Processing Equipment, Fruit/Vegetable Processing Equipment, Grain Mill Processing Equipment, Fats & Oil Processing Equipment, and Multi-Products/General Purpose Processing Equipment.

