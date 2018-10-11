Food Safety Workshops Planned for Fruit and Vegetable Growers

OLATHE, Kan. – K-State Research and Extension is teaming up with the University of Missouri to present food safety workshops for fruit and vegetable growers who sell to the public. Two workshops are planned in Wichita and two are set for Olathe.

Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Produce Safety Alliance training is set for Friday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Olathe at the K-State Olathe campus, 22201 W. Innovation Dr. Completing the workshop satisfies a FSMA regulatory requirement that a responsible party from a farm successfully completes food safety training.

The FSMA training will also be offered in Wichita on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center, 7001 W. 21st St. North.

In addition, Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs) Food Safety Plan workshops are set for Nov. 14 in Wichita and Nov. 30 in Olathe. The training can help growers prepare for a voluntary U.S. Department of Agriculture GAPs audit and create a food safety plan.

K-State Research and Extension is now offering free microbial water testing to any interested Kansas or Missouri produce grower. Because water can be a major conduit for pathogens that can contaminate produce, it is important for growers to know the quality of water used during production of fresh produce, including for irrigation, mixing with sprays, post-harvest washing, and other uses.

More information for all of the workshops and about water testing is available online.