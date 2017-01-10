class="single single-post postid-207382 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Ford Adding Diesel Engine, Other Features to F-150

BY Associated Press | January 10, 2017
Home News Technology
Ford Adding Diesel Engine, Other Features to F-150
For the first time in 70 years, Ford is making a diesel version of its light duty F-Series truck. (Image courtesy of Ford Motor Co.)

For the first time, Ford is offering a diesel engine with its
F-150 pickup.

The change is one of several coming for America’s best-selling pickup in the 2018 model year. The revamped truck goes on sale this fall.

The F-150 is just two years into a revolutionary change. In 2015, Ford started making the truck’s body out of aluminum to save weight and increase fuel economy.

Ford will now offer a 3.0-liter diesel engine. Other new engine choices include a 3.3-liter V6 and a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6.

The F-150 gets several optional safety features, including automatic braking and adaptive cruise control that works in stop-and-go traffic.

Ford showed off the truck Monday at the North American International Auto Show.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments