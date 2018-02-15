Former Ag Trade Negotiator Says Much Work Left on NAFTA

A former Obama administration trade official says there is too much left to do before the deadline for the North American Free Trade Agreement talks.

Former Chief Agricultural Negotiator for the U.S. Trade Representative, Darci Vetter, told Agriculture.com the negotiations “have a long way to go.” Noting that some issues don’t have an assigned approach yet by the administration, she says: “There are some technical issues, like the rules of origin, that are really complicated to advance.”

Vetter warns the talks could harm trade with Mexico, the top buyer of U.S. corn. Vetter noted that before NAFTA there was little competition for the U.S. as an ag supplier to Mexico. However, she noted that competitors such as Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Brazil, could take part of U.S. exports of corn to Mexico. Adding to the possible delays in getting the trade talks wrapped up on time, Vetter highlighted the fact that Mexico will face elections this year followed by the coming elections of the United States.