Fortenberry Named Republican Leader of the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee

(Washington, D.C.) – Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) made the following statement today on being named the Republican Leader of the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee:

“Our land has been the source of America’s vitality,” Fortenberry said. “This is true more than ever, even in our modern age. I am grateful to lead in this innovative space of agriculture production, specialty foods, rural development, as well related authorities covering the Food and Drug Administration.

“As I was considered for this leadership position,” Fortenberry added, “I recalled a time when I was a boy. My grandfather, who was a county agent, asked me what I wanted to do with my life:

“I said, ‘Papa, I want to be a farmer.’”

