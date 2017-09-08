Fortenberry Statement on Introduction of Farm to School Act

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) this week introduced the bipartisan Farm to School Act to enhance the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm to School Grant program.

“Linking America’s farms to schools to provide local nutritious options for children is an exciting policy goal,” said Fortenberry. “The Farm to School program adds fresh, healthy meal choices for students and teachers, brings ag education to the classroom for the next generation of farmers and ranchers, and prioritizes food to tribal schools from tribal agricultural producers. Building upon previous efforts to connect local farmers and students, it expands market opportunities for our beginning farmers and veteran agricultural producers.”

The bill covers a range of dynamic new options for schools and expands participation of the program to include preschools, after-school programs, and summer food service sites.