Froman Says NAFTA Withdraw a Very Real Prospect

Former U.S. Trade Representative during the Obama administration Michael Froman says a U.S. withdrawal from the North American Free Trade Agreement is still “a very real prospect.”

Froman spoke last week in Washington, D.C. at an event hosted by the University of California. Politico reports Froman said: “There certainly is a desire by the president to withdraw from something, and NAFTA and the Korea agreement appear to be at the top of his list.” His comments came as negotiators from the U.S., Canada and Mexico are holding round three of NAFTA renegotiation talks.

The current round of negotiations, held in Canada, is set to conclude later this week. NAFTA is worth billions of dollars in exports to U.S. agriculture, and a withdraw from the agreement would put those exports in jeopardy.