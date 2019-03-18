FSA Resources Available for Producers Impacted by Severe Weather

Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP): This program financially assists producers when they suffer loss of livestock due to adverse weather. As producers assess their individual situations, whether it be the blizzard in the West or the flooding in the East, here are a couple of key things to keep in mind:

If you have suffered a loss of livestock, you need to report those losses to your FSA county office within 30 days of when those losses become apparent. This 30-day notification window is critical. A phone call to the county office works for this notification. Keep in mind, outside of the immediate situations, some producers had some extreme weather in February where folks suffered livestock losses, so depending on when those losses occurred in February, that notification window is closing. Documentation of losses also is critical. FSA will need some sort of supporting evidence of your losses, and this can include things such as: veterinarian certification, other independent third party certification, rendering receipts, dated photos or video. Those things are an important part of the application process. FSA will also need to know the type or weight of the animals lost. Adult animals, so bulls and cows, vs. calves or yearlings, are broken out differently in the LIP program, so that part of the record is important. Information about the specific weather conditions that caused the losses also is important.

Here is the link to the most recent Fact Sheet about LIP.

Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish (ELAP) : This program covers some livestock losses that do not fall under the Livestock Indemnity Program. Specific to the current adverse weather situations in Nebraska, ELAP may be applicable as it can, in certain situations, financially assist with livestock feed losses, such as bales that may have been destroyed in the flood.

Here is the link to the most recent Fact Sheet about ELAP.