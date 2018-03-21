Funding challenge for agricultural education

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Dennis Daugaard and agriculture industry leaders are promising to contribute a combined $1 million if the South Dakota Agriculture Foundation can raise $4 million in the next five years for agricultural education.

In announcing the contribution promise Tuesday in Sioux Falls, Daugaard said South Dakota agriculture its more than producing food, fuel and fiber, it’s about developing values and character in young people and society.

The Argus Leader says the South Dakota Agricultural Foundation was created just two years ago and has given funds to 23 organizations so far.