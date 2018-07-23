Futures One Crop Progress Report

OMAHA (DTN) — The good-to-excellent condition rating for the nation’s corn crop was unchanged last week while soybeans’ good-to-excellent rating was up slightly, according to the USDA National Ag Statistics Service’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.
NASS estimated that 72% of the nation’s corn was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, July 22, unchanged from the previous week. However, the crop’s condition was down from 76% good to excellent at the same time of year in 2016, noted DTN Analyst Todd Hultman.
Corn development continued to speed along with NASS estimating that 81% of the crop was silking as of Sunday, 19 percentage points ahead of the five-year average pace of 62%. Corn in the dough stage was estimated at 18%, 10 percentage points ahead of 8% for both last year and the five-year average.
Meanwhile, soybean condition saw a slight increase from 69% good to excellent the previous week to 70% last week.
Soybean development also continued to run well ahead of normal, with NASS estimating 78% of the crop blooming as of Sunday, 15 percentage points ahead of the five-year average of 63%. Forty-four percent of soybeans were estimated to be setting pods, 21 percentage points ahead of the five-year average pace of 23%.
“At the state level, both corn and soybeans showed slight improvement in Missouri, but were rated a little worse in Michigan,” Hultman said.
NASS estimated that 80% of winter wheat was harvested as of Sunday, behind last year’s pace of 83%, but slightly ahead of the five-year average of 79%.
Spring wheat was 96% headed as of Sunday, near last year’s 95% and slightly ahead of the five-year average of 93%. The condition of the crop slipped 1 percentage point from 80% good to excellent the previous week to 79% last week. That’s still the highest good-to-excellent rating for the crop for this time of year since 2010, Hultman said.
Sorghum was 42% headed as of Sunday, ahead of 37% last year and also ahead of the five-year average of 40%. Sorghum coloring was 22%, near 21% last year but behind the five-year average of 24%. Sorghum condition was rated 49% good to excellent, up 2 percentage points from 47% the previous week.
Barley was 94% headed as of Sunday, behind 96% last year and slightly behind the average pace of 95%. Barley condition fell 4 percentage from 85% good to excellent the previous week to 81% last week. Oats were 24% harvested as of Sunday, near 23% for both last year and the five-year average. Oat condition improved by 1 percentage point.
Rice was 46% headed as of Sunday, slightly behind 47% last year but ahead of the average of 41%. Cotton was 78% squaring, behind of the average of 81%. Forty-one percent of cotton was setting bolls, ahead of the average pace of 37%. Cotton condition was down 2 percentage points while rice’s good-to-excellent rating was up 2 percentage points.
To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu. Then look for that state’s “Crop Progress & Condition” report.
|National Crop Progress Summary
|This
|Last
|Last
|5-Year
|Week
|Week
|Year
|Avg.
|Corn Silking
|81
|63
|63
|62
|Corn Dough
|18
|NA
|8
|8
|Soybeans Blooming
|78
|65
|67
|63
|Soybeans Setting Pods
|44
|26
|27
|23
|Cotton Squaring
|78
|72
|76
|81
|Cotton Setting Bolls
|41
|31
|35
|37
|Sorghum Headed
|42
|31
|37
|40
|Sorghum Coloring
|22
|19
|21
|24
|Spring Wheat Headed
|96
|93
|95
|93
|Winter Wheat Harvested
|80
|74
|83
|79
|Rice Headed
|46
|32
|47
|41
|Barley Headed
|94
|90
|96
|95
|Oats Harvested
|24
|16
|23
|23
|National Crop Condition Summary
|(VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|Corn
|3
|6
|19
|50
|22
|3
|6
|19
|51
|21
|4
|8
|26
|49
|13
|Soybeans
|2
|6
|22
|52
|18
|2
|6
|23
|53
|16
|4
|10
|29
|47
|10
|Spring Wheat
|1
|3
|17
|65
|14
|1
|3
|16
|67
|13
|21
|19
|27
|28
|5
|Sorghum
|5
|11
|35
|44
|5
|5
|12
|36
|43
|4
|2
|6
|33
|52
|7
|Cotton
|14
|19
|28
|32
|7
|10
|18
|31
|34
|7
|3
|9
|33
|43
|12
|Rice
|1
|5
|23
|56
|15
|1
|5
|25
|56
|13
|1
|4
|23
|53
|19
|Oats
|4
|3
|21
|59
|13
|4
|3
|22
|58
|13
|9
|13
|27
|43
|8
|Barley
|–
|2
|17
|67
|14
|1
|2
|12
|70
|15
|5
|9
|35
|43
|8