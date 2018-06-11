Futures One Crop Progress Report

OMAHA (DTN) — The percentage of the U.S. corn crop rated in good-to-excellent condition dropped slightly last week but was still the highest in over a decade, according to the USDA National Ag Statistics Service’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.

Listen to the report here: http://post.futurimedia.com/krvnam/playlist/6-11-usda-crop-progress-report-4367.html

NASS estimated that 77% of corn was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, June 10, down 1 percentage point from 78% the previous week. That’s the highest good-to-excellent rating for this time of year since 2007, noted DTN Analyst Todd Hultman.

Nationwide, corn planting was all but finished with NASS no longer reporting progress in that category on Monday. Meanwhile, corn emergence, estimated at 94% as of Sunday, was slightly ahead of last year’s 93% and also ahead of the average pace of 92%.

Soybean planting was also running ahead of normal with 93% of the crop planted as of Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 85%. Eighty-three percent of soybeans were emerged, well ahead of the average of 69%.

Like corn, soybeans’ good-to-excellent rating was also down 1 percentage point from 75% the previous week to 74% last week, which tied the same rating in 2016.

Winter wheat was 91% headed, equal to last year and near the five-year average of 90%. Winter wheat condition last week was 38% good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from the previous week’s 37%.

“Winter wheat harvest is making progress, at 14% complete with wheat coming quickly out of Texas and Oklahoma,” Hultman said.

Spring wheat was 94% emerged, the same as last year but ahead of the average pace of 89%.

“Spring wheat’s good-to-excellent rating of 70% is unchanged from a week ago,” Hultman said. “Crops are mostly favorable, but 12% of crops in Idaho are rated poor or very poor.”

“Overall, crop conditions for corn, soybeans and spring wheat are looking good early in 2018,” Hultman said.

Cotton was 90% planted as of Sunday, compared to 76% last week, 90% last year and 88% on average.

Sorghum was 80% planted as of Sunday, compared to 61% last week, 69% last year and a 68% five-year average. Sorghum headed was 16%, ahead of the average of 12%.

Barley was 92% emerged as of Sunday, ahead of the average of 90%. Oats were 95% emerged, compared to 90% last week, 99% last year and a 97% average. Oats headed was 39%, near the average of 42%.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/…. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu. Then look for that state’s “Crop Progress & Condition” report.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Emerged 94 86 93 92 Soybeans Planted 93 87 91 85 Soybeans Emerged 83 68 74 69 Cotton Planted 90 76 90 88 Cotton Squaring 15 9 14 10 Sorghum Planted 80 61 69 68 Sorghum Headed 16 NA 15 12 Spring Wheat Emerged 94 81 94 89 Winter Wheat Headed 91 83 91 90 Winter Wheat Harvested 14 5 16 10 Barley Emerged 92 82 90 90 Oats Emerged 95 90 99 97 Oats Headed 39 31 43 42

**

National Crop Condition Summary (VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Corn 1 3 19 59 18 1 2 19 61 17 2 6 25 57 10 Soybeans 1 3 22 60 14 1 3 21 61 14 1 5 28 57 9 Winter Wheat 15 20 27 30 8 14 21 28 29 8 5 11 34 42 8 Spring Wheat 1 2 27 61 9 1 3 26 61 9 7 13 35 38 7 Sorghum 4 10 36 46 4 NA NA NA NA NA – 2 31 62 5 Cotton 3 18 37 38 4 1 15 42 38 4 1 4 29 54 12 Rice 1 3 25 58 13 – 3 23 62 12 2 5 25 52 16 Oats 4 4 25 57 10 4 4 27 56 9 4 10 29 49 8 Barley – 1 16 74 9 1 2 18 66 13 3 4 21 60 12

Find the report at: http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/MannUsda/viewDocumentInfo.do?documentID=1048