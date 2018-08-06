Futures One Crop Progress Report

Corn and soybean progress continued at a faster-than-normal pace last week, while good-to-excellent condition ratings for both crops declined slightly, according to the USDA National Ag Statistics Service’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.\
Nationwide, 57% of corn was in the dough stage as of Sunday, Aug. 5, 20 percentage points ahead of the five-year average of 37%. Twelve percent of corn was dented, 6 percentage points ahead of 6% for both last year and the five-year average.
NASS estimated that 71% of corn was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, down 1 percentage point from 72% the previous week but still the third-highest rating of the past five years. The poor-to-very poor rating in Missouri jumped up from 31% last week to 44% on Monday, noted DTN Analyst Todd Hultman.
Soybean condition also slipped from the previous week. Nationwide, the crop was rated 67% good to excellent, down 3 percentage points from 70% the previous week. As with corn, the soybean rating was still the third highest in the past five years, Hultman said.
Soybeans were 92% blooming as of Sunday, 6 percentage points ahead of the average of 86%, and 75% of soybeans were setting pods, 17 percentage points ahead of the average of 58%.
NASS estimated that 90% of winter wheat was harvested with most wheat still standing from Montana to the Pacific Coast.
Spring wheat harvest was 13% complete as of Sunday, behind last year’s 22% but near the five-year average of 14%.
“Seventy-four percent of spring was rated good to excellent, down from 78% a week ago as dry weather has become a recent concern,” Hultman said. “It is still the highest good-to-excellent rating for spring wheat since 2010.”
Sorghum was 69% headed as of Sunday, ahead of 60% last year and also ahead of the five-year average of 62%. Sorghum coloring was 31%, ahead of 26% last year but equal to the five-year average. Sorghum condition was rated 49% good to excellent, down 3 percentage points from 52% the previous week.
Barley was 16% harvested as of Sunday, behind 22% last year and also behind the average of 18%. Barley condition was down 1 percentage point to 79% good to excellent last week. Oats were 51% harvested as of Sunday, ahead of 48% for last year and also ahead of the five-year average of 49%. Oat’s good-to-excellent condition rating held steady at 71%.
Rice was 82% headed as of Sunday, near 81% last year but ahead of the average of 70%. Six percent of rice was harvested, slightly ahead of the average pace of 5%. Cotton was 92% squaring, behind the average of 94%. Sixty percent of cotton was setting bolls, also behind the average pace of 62%. Nine percent of cotton had bolls opening, ahead of the average of 6%. Cotton’s good-to-excellent condition rating was down 3 percentage points, while rice’s good-to-excellent rating held steady.
To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/…. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu. Then look for that state’s “Crop Progress & Condition” report.
|National Crop Progress Summary
|This
|Last
|Last
|5-Year
|Week
|Week
|Year
|Avg.
|Corn Silking
|96
|91
|92
|92
|Corn Dough
|57
|38
|39
|37
|Corn Dented
|12
|NA
|6
|6
|Soybeans Blooming
|92
|86
|89
|86
|Soybeans Setting Pods
|75
|60
|63
|58
|Cotton Squaring
|92
|88
|92
|94
|Cotton Setting Bolls
|60
|49
|56
|62
|Cotton Bolls Opening
|9
|NA
|8
|6
|Sorghum Headed
|69
|54
|60
|62
|Sorghum Coloring
|31
|26
|26
|31
|Spring Wheat Harvested
|13
|4
|22
|14
|Winter Wheat Harvested
|90
|85
|93
|92
|Rice Headed
|82
|64
|81
|70
|Rice Harvested
|6
|NA
|8
|5
|Barley Harvested
|16
|2
|22
|18
|Oats Harvested
|51
|38
|48
|49
**
|National Crop Condition Summary
|(VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|Corn
|3
|7
|19
|50
|21
|3
|6
|19
|50
|22
|4
|9
|27
|47
|13
|Soybeans
|3
|7
|23
|51
|16
|2
|6
|22
|53
|17
|3
|9
|28
|50
|10
|Spring Wheat
|1
|5
|20
|60
|14
|1
|3
|18
|64
|14
|22
|21
|25
|25
|7
|Sorghum
|6
|12
|33
|42
|7
|4
|11
|33
|44
|8
|2
|7
|30
|52
|9
|Cotton
|11
|21
|28
|32
|8
|11
|19
|27
|34
|9
|6
|8
|29
|41
|16
|Rice
|1
|7
|23
|56
|13
|1
|7
|23
|55
|14
|1
|5
|22
|55
|17
|Oats
|4
|3
|22
|58
|13
|4
|3
|22
|58
|13
|10
|13
|26
|42
|9
|Barley
|–
|2
|19
|64
|15
|1
|2
|17
|66
|14
|8
|12
|35
|37
|8