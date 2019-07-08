Futures One Crop Progress Report

Corn was rated 57% in good-to-excellent condition and soybeans were rated 53% in good-to-excellent condition, as of Sunday, July 7, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report.
In a state by state breakdown Nebraska had the third best corn in the nation at 76% good to excellent. Colorado had the best corn in the nation at 85% good to excellent.
For soybeans Nebraska looks to have the best beans in the nation with a rating of 73% good to excellent. Kentucky close behind at 72% good to excellent. South Dakota on the other hand is struggling registering just 28% of it’s soybean crop at good to excellent.
To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/…. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu. Then look for that state’s “Crop Progress & Condition” report.
|National Crop Progress Summary
|This
|Last
|Last
|5-Year
|Week
|Week
|Year
|Avg.
|Corn Emerged
|98
|94
|100
|100
|Corn Silking
|8
|NA
|34
|22
|Soybeans Planted
|96
|92
|100
|99
|Soybeans Emerged
|90
|83
|100
|98
|Soybeans Blooming
|10
|NA
|44
|32
|Winter Wheat Harvested
|47
|30
|61
|61
|Spring Wheat Headed
|56
|25
|78
|73
|Cotton Squaring
|47
|37
|57
|54
|Cotton Setting Bolls
|13
|7
|20
|16
|Sorghum Planted
|97
|94
|100
|99
|Sorghum Headed
|22
|20
|25
|26
|Sorghum Coloring
|13
|NA
|16
|16
|Barley Headed
|55
|31
|74
|75
|Oats Headed
|74
|58
|90
|90
|Rice Headed
|16
|10
|20
|22
**
|National Crop Condition Summary
|(VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|Corn
|3
|9
|31
|47
|10
|3
|9
|32
|47
|9
|2
|5
|18
|54
|21
|Soybeans
|3
|9
|35
|46
|7
|2
|9
|35
|47
|7
|2
|5
|22
|55
|16
|Winter Wheat
|3
|7
|26
|47
|17
|3
|7
|27
|48
|15
|15
|19
|29
|28
|9
|Spring Wheat
|–
|3
|19
|70
|8
|1
|3
|21
|67
|8
|1
|3
|16
|66
|14
|Cotton
|2
|17
|27
|47
|7
|5
|13
|30
|45
|7
|8
|19
|32
|34
|7
|Sorghum
|1
|2
|24
|61
|12
|–
|2
|25
|63
|10
|4
|11
|34
|46
|5
|Barley
|1
|4
|22
|63
|10
|1
|4
|23
|64
|8
|1
|2
|12
|68
|17
|Oats
|2
|5
|28
|56
|9
|2
|5
|28
|56
|9
|3
|3
|21
|60
|13
|Rice
|1
|6
|27
|49
|17
|1
|4
|27
|54
|14
|1
|5
|22
|59
|13
**
|National Soil Moisture Condition – 48 States
|(VS = Very Short; SH = Short; AD = Adequate; SR = Surplus)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|Topsoil Moisture
|3
|12
|70
|15
|2
|10
|69
|19
|10
|20
|62
|8
|Subsoil Moisture
|3
|10
|70
|17
|2
|9
|69
|20
|10
|22
|62
|6