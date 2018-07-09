Futures One Crop Progress Report Corn, Soybean Development Well Ahead of Normal

OMAHA (DTN) — Corn and soybean development was well ahead of the five-year average pace nationwide at the end of last week, according to the USDA National Ag Statistics Service’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.

NASS estimated that 37% of corn was silking as of Sunday, July 8, 19 percentage points ahead of 18% for both last year and the five-year average.

Corn’s condition rating fell just slightly again from 76% good to excellent the previous week to 75% last week.

“Corn’s condition rating is slightly below where the successful 2016 corn crop was at this time,” said DTN Analyst Todd Hultman. “The highest poor-to-very-poor ratings for corn were found in the drier areas of Texas, Missouri and Kansas.”

Soybean development was also running well ahead of normal, with NASS estimating 47% of the crop blooming as of Sunday, 20 percentage points ahead of the five-year average of 27%. Eleven percent of soybeans were estimated to be setting pods, 7 percentage points ahead of the average pace of 4%.

Soybean condition held steady from the previous week with a rating of 71% good to excellent.

“The soybean crop’s current condition rating is the same as soybeans showed at this same time in 2016,” Hultman said. “Missouri has the worst soybean conditions with 16% rated poor or very poor.”

Meanwhile, NASS estimated that 63% of winter wheat was harvested as of Sunday, slightly behind last year’s pace of 65%, but slightly ahead of the five-year average of 61%. Ninety-two percent of winter wheat had been harvested in Kansas as of Sunday.

Spring wheat was 81% headed as of Sunday, ahead of the last year’s 76% and also ahead of the five-year average of 69%. The condition of the crop jumped 3 percentage points from 77% good to excellent the previous week to 80% good to excellent as of Sunday.

“That’s the highest good-to-excellent rating for spring wheat this time of year since 2010,” Hultman said. “South Dakota is not seeing the same success with 14% of its spring wheat crop rated either poor or very poor.”

Sorghum was 25% headed, behind 28% last year and behind the five-year average of 27%. Sorghum coloring was 17%, even with both last year and the five-year average. Sorghum condition slipped again from 53% good to excellent the previous week to 51% last week.

Barley was 78% headed as of Sunday, ahead of 69% last year and also ahead of the average pace of 73%. Oats were 91% headed, slightly behind 92% last year but slightly ahead of the average of 89%. Ten percent of oats were harvested as of Sunday, near 9% for both last year and the five-year average.

Rice was 21% headed as of Sunday, equal to last year and slightly ahead of the average of 20%. Cotton was 59% squaring, ahead of the average of 55%. Twenty-one percent of cotton was setting bolls, also ahead of the average pace of 15%. The good-to-excellent category was also up 1 percentage point for both crops last week. Rice’s good-to-excellent condition rating rose by 1 percentage point last week, while cotton’s good-to-excellent rating dropped by 2 percentage points.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu. Then look for that state’s “Crop Progress & Condition” report.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Silking 37 17 18 18 Soybeans Blooming 47 27 32 27 Soybeans Setting Pods 11 NA 6 4 Cotton Squaring 59 42 59 55 Cotton Setting Bolls 21 12 18 15 Sorghum Headed 25 22 28 27 Sorghum Coloring 17 NA 17 17 Spring Wheat Headed 81 58 76 69 Winter Wheat Harvested 63 51 65 61 Rice Headed 21 15 21 20 Barley Headed 78 50 69 73 Oats Headed 91 82 92 89 Oats Harvested 10 NA 9 9

