Futures One Crop Progress Report

OMAHA — Good-to-excellent condition ratings for both corn and soybeans declined nationwide last week, according to the USDA National Ag Statistics Service’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.

NASS estimated that 72% of the nation’s corn was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, July 15, down 3 percentage points from 75% the previous week.

“Hot and dry weather increased poor-to-very-poor ratings from Missouri to Texas,” said DTN Analyst Todd Hultman. “Michigan is also experiencing dry weather with 20% of their corn crop rated poor or very poor.”

Corn development continued to run well ahead of the average pace with NASS estimating that 63% of the crop was silking as of Sunday, 26 percentage points ahead of 37% for both last year and the five-year average.

Soybean condition also declined last week. The crop was rated 69% good to excellent on Sunday, down 2 percentage points from 71% the previous week. Poor-to-very-poor ratings increased in Missouri, Kansas and Michigan.

“Good-to-excellent ratings for both corn and soybeans are not as good as those seen in 2016, but are still significantly higher than a year ago,” Hultman said.

Like corn, soybean development was also running well ahead of normal, with NASS estimating 65% of the crop blooming as of Sunday, 20 percentage points ahead of the five-year average of 45%. Twenty-six percent of soybeans were estimated to be setting pods, 15 percentage points ahead of the five-year average pace of 11%.

Meanwhile, NASS estimated that 74% of winter wheat was harvested as of Sunday, equal to last year’s pace of 74%, but slightly ahead of the five-year average of 71%.

Spring wheat was 93% headed as of Sunday, ahead of the last year’s 89% and also ahead of the five-year average of 85%. The condition of the crop held steady from the previous week at 80% good to excellent. That’s still the highest good-to-excellent rating for spring wheat for this time of year since 2010, Hultman noted.

Sorghum was 31% headed, equal to last year and near the five-year average of 32%. Sorghum coloring was 19%, near 20% for both last year and the five-year average. Sorghum condition slipped again from 51% good to excellent the previous week to 47% last week.

Barley was 90% headed as of Sunday, ahead of 87% last year and also ahead of the average pace of 88%. Oats were 96% headed, equal to last year and near the average pace of 95%. Sixteen percent of oats were harvested as of Sunday, ahead of 13% last year and also ahead of the five-year average of 14%.

Rice was 32% headed as of Sunday, near 31% last year and slightly ahead of the average of 29%. Cotton was 72% squaring, ahead of the average of 70%. Thirty-one percent of cotton was setting bolls, also ahead of the average pace of 24%. Cotton condition held steady last week while rice’s good-to-excellent rating dropped 3 percentage points.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu. Then look for that state’s “Crop Progress & Condition” report.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Silking 63 37 37 37 Soybeans Blooming 65 47 49 45 Soybeans Setting Pods 26 11 15 11 Cotton Squaring 72 59 69 70 Cotton Setting Bolls 31 21 25 24 Sorghum Headed 31 25 31 32 Sorghum Coloring 19 17 20 20 Spring Wheat Headed 93 81 89 85 Winter Wheat Harvested 74 63 74 71 Rice Headed 32 21 31 29 Barley Headed 90 78 87 88 Oats Headed 96 91 96 95 Oats Harvested 16 10 13 14

