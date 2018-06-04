Futures One USDA Crop Progress Report *AUDIO*

OMAHA (DTN) — Corn planting was 97% complete as of Sunday, according to the USDA National Ag Statistics Service weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.
Nationwide, corn planting progress jumped five percentage points last week, up from 92% the previous week.
Corn emergence, at 86% nationwide as of Sunday, was slightly ahead of last year’s 84% and three percentage points above of the average pace of 83%.
Corn condition last week was rated 78% good to excellent, one percentage point down from the previous week’s rating of 79%.
“Corn crops continue to do well with 97% planted and 86% emerged, slightly ahead of schedule,” DTN analyst Todd Hultman said. “USDA’s 78% good-to-excellent rating ties 2007, while DTN’s Corn Condition Index of 188 is the highest since 1994.”
Soybean planting was estimated at 87% complete, according to NASS. That’s 12 percentage points ahead of the average of 75%. 68% of soybeans were emerged, ahead of 55% last year and ahead of the average of 52%.
“USDA found soybeans 87% planted and 68% emerged, well ahead of schedule. USDA’s good-to-excellent rating of 75% results in a DTN Soybean Condition Index of 180 — both of which are the highest ratings since 2010 showed the same start,” Hultman added. “As an added note, 2010 turned out to be a bullish year for soybean prices — a good reminder that it is still early in the crop season.”
Winter wheat was 83% headed, behind last year’s 86% and equal to the five-year average. Winter wheat condition last week was rated 37% good to excellent, down from the previous week’s rating of 38%.
“Winter wheat was 83% headed and 5% harvested, most of which was out of Texas,” according to Hultman. “DTN’s Winter Wheat Condition Index of 61 is still the lowest since 2014.”
Spring wheat was 97% planted as of Sunday, compared the average pace of 94%. 81% of the crop was emerged, compared to the five-year average of 82%.
“Spring wheat was 97% planted and 81% emerged, close to its usual pace. USDA said 70% of spring wheat crops were rated good-to-excellent and the DTN Spring Wheat Condition Index was 170, both slightly higher than last year’s ratings at this time,” Hultman concluded.
Cotton was 76% planted as of Sunday, compared to 62% last week, 78% last year and 76% average. Rice was 95% emerged, compared to 85% last week, 90% last year and a 91% average.
Sorghum was 61% planted as of Sunday, compared to 49% last week, 53% last year and a 54% average.
Barley was 97% planted, compared to the average pace of 95%. 82% of the crop was emerged as of Sunday, compared to an average of 83%. Oats were 98% planted, compared to 94% last week, 99% last year and a 98% average. 90% of oats were emerged, compared to 82% last week, 95% last year and an 93% average.
To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu.
|National Crop Progress Summary
|This
|Last
|Last
|5-Year
|Week
|Week
|Year
|Avg.
|Corn Planted
|97
|92
|95
|95
|Corn Emerged
|86
|72
|84
|83
|Soybeans Planted
|87
|77
|81
|75
|Soybeans Emerged
|68
|47
|55
|52
|Cotton Planted
|76
|62
|78
|76
|Sorghum Planted
|61
|49
|53
|54
|Spring Wheat Planted
|97
|91
|99
|94
|Spring Wheat Emerged
|81
|63
|88
|82
|Winter Wheat Headed
|83
|73
|86
|83
|Barley Planted
|97
|93
|98
|95
|Barley Emerged
|82
|68
|83
|83
|Oats Planted
|98
|94
|99
|98
|Oats Emerged
|90
|82
|95
|93
|Oats Headed
|31
|27
|34
|33
|Rice Emerged
|95
|85
|90
|91
**
|National Crop Condition Summary
|(VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|Corn
|1
|2
|19
|61
|17
|1
|2
|18
|63
|16
|1
|5
|26
|58
|10
|Winter Wheat
|14
|21
|28
|29
|8
|14
|20
|28
|30
|8
|4
|11
|36
|42
|7
|Rice
|–
|3
|23
|62
|12
|–
|2
|25
|62
|11
|2
|7
|25
|53
|13
|Oats
|4
|4
|27
|56
|9
|2
|5
|27
|56
|10
|2
|8
|28
|53
|9
|Barley
|1
|2
|18
|66
|13
|–
|4
|27
|53
|16
|2
|5
|24
|57
|12
See the whole report at: http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/MannUsda/viewDocumentInfo.do?documentID=1048