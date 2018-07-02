Futures One USDA Crop Progress Report

OMAHA (DTN) — Despite another week of scattered reports of flood and hail damage to crops, national good-to-excellent condition ratings for corn and soybeans fell only slightly last week, according to the USDA National Ag Statistics Service’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.

NASS estimated that 76% of corn was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, July 1, down just 1 percentage point from 77% the previous week.

“Corn’s rating remains the highest since 1999 with crops in 2014 and 2016 within 1 point of this year’s rating,” said DTN Analyst Todd Hultman. “The highest poor-to-very-poor ratings were found in Texas, North Carolina, Kansas and Missouri.”

NASS also lowered its good-to-excellent rating for soybeans 2 percentage points from 73% the previous week to 71% last week. That’s still the highest good-to-excellent rating for soybeans since 2014, Hultman said.

“Missouri continues to have problems with 15% of soybeans rated poor to very poor there,” he said.

Meanwhile, NASS estimated that 51% of winter wheat was harvested as of Sunday, slightly behind the five-year average of 49%, but even with last year’s pace.

“Kansas winter wheat is now 71% harvested and the Pacific Northwest is just getting started,” Hultman said.

Spring wheat was 58% headed as of Sunday, slightly ahead of the last year’s 56% and also ahead of the five-year average of 48%. Seventy-seven percent of the spring wheat crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition last week, the same as the previous week and the highest rating since 2010, Hultman noted.

“South Dakota spring wheat had the most trouble with 14% rated poor to very poor,” he said.

Sorghum was 22% headed, slightly behind 24% for both last year and the five-year average. Sorghum condition dropped 3 percentage points from 56% good to excellent the previous week to 53% last week.

Barley was 50% headed as of Sunday, slightly ahead of 48% last year but slightly behind the average pace of 51%. Oats were 82% headed, behind 83% last year but slightly ahead of the average of 80%. The good-to-excellent category for both crops rose 1 percentage point last week.

Rice was 15% headed as of Sunday, above both 13% last year and the average of 14%. Cotton was 42% squaring, ahead of the average of 40%, and was 12% setting bolls, also ahead of the average pace of 9%. The good-to-excellent category was also up 1 percentage point for both crops last week.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/…. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu. Then look for that state’s “Crop Progress & Condition” report.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Silking 17 5 9 8 Soybeans Blooming 27 12 17 13 Cotton Squaring 42 32 43 40 Cotton Setting Bolls 12 6 12 9 Sorghum Headed 22 20 24 24 Spring Wheat Headed 58 34 56 48 Winter Wheat Harvested 51 41 51 49 Rice Headed 15 7 13 14 Barley Headed 50 28 48 51 Oats Headed 82 67 83 80

**