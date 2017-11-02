Goshen County 4-H Horse judging wins national contest

Local 4-H members, Kylie Carson, Cora Frederick, Kendall Haas and Calli Klein were named National Champions at the 47th Annual Arabian Horse Youth Judging contest held during the US National Arabian & Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show in Tulsa, Okla.

This award winning team is coached by 4-H volunteer, Mercedes Powers-Glenn.

The team earned the chance to compete by winning the Wyoming 4-H Horse Judging Contest in June. In preparation for this national contest the team traveled to California State Polytechnic University, Pomona in September. The team visited Arabian breeders and trainers in addition to an exclusive clinic organized for them by members and coaches of the Cal Poly Horse Judging team.

The national contest included the performance classes Reining, Ranch Riding, Country English Pleasure, Hunter Pleasure and Hunter Seat Equitation. The 4-Hers also judged halter classes of Half-Arabian Stock Hunter Geldings, Half-Arabian Stock Hunter Mare, Purebred Mares and Purebred Geldings. In these classes four horses were evaluated, compared and placed objectively. The placings are then scored against an ideal placing determined by a panel of three carded judges.

Contestants then provided four well-articulated defenses for their placement of two halter classes and two performance classes. Known as providing oral reasons, youth needed to organize their

thoughts and speak publicly in a structured environment. Individual scores from all classes and reasons are totaled to determine team scores. Participants are eligible for individual recognition as well as team awards.

In Halter Classes, Haas earned 4th place overall with teammate Frederick at 9th Place Overall. The team earned a collective score of 779 (out of 900) and earned 2nd Place Team in Halter classes.

In the Performance Classes, Haas earned high individual, Frederick earned 7th place and Carson earned 8th . The team earned a total 1,119 points, out of 1,200 possible, and earned 1st Place Team in Performance classes.

Haas earned 4th Place in Reasons and Frederick brought home a 6th place ribbon. With 600 points possible in team reasons, the 4-Hers earned 488, which earned a 3rd place finish in Reasons. Haas earned second high overall individual with Frederick earning 7th . Carson finished 12th overall and Klein finished 15th .

The team scores for the Halter Classes, Performance Classes and Reasons were combined to the total team score of 1,888 points, out of a possible 2,100, which was enough to earn the Champion title.

The 4-Hers and coach received numbered belt buckles donated by Montana Silversmith, scholarships from the Arabian Horse Association and a high team trophy.

For more information on 4-H Horse Judging or other projects, contact UW Extension, Goshen County at 532-2436 or by email at mbrittin@uwyo.edu.