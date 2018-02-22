FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Got Sheep? If so, Join the Southwind Extension District of K-State Research and Extension, on Saturday March 3rd, beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Bourbon County 4-H Building, for a Sheep Specialist Meet and Greet. K-State’s newest Livestock Specialist, Dr. Alison Crane will be on hand to discuss the resources that K-State Research and Extension can offer local sheep producers and 4-H families.

Discussions may include educational opportunities, the K-State wool judging team, research facilitates, field days and specialist expertise. Bring your questions for Dr. Crane!

For more information on this free event, contact the Southwind Extension District at 620-223-3720, that’s 620-223-3720, or look for us on Facebook!

Click the link for a flyer: Meet the Sheep Specialist