Gov. Ricketts Addresses the USDA’s 95th Annual Agricultural Outlook Forum

Governor Pete Ricketts addressed the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) 95th Annual Agricultural Outlook Forum in Washington, D.C. His address came during a panel titled “The Evolving Regulatory Landscape and Adoption of Precision Agriculture.” During his address, Governor Ricketts highlighted the opportunities biotechnology has created in Nebraska, and called for the federal and state governments to encourage innovation by creating a pro-growth regulatory climate.

Other panelists who joined Governor Ricketts included:

Barbara Glenn, CEO of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture

Mitch Abrahamsen, Executive Vice President of Recombinetics

Jack Bobo, Vice President of Intrexon

Video of the Governor’s address can be found by clicking here. More information about the program can be found by clicking here.