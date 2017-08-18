Gov. Ricketts, Ag Director Celebrate Opening of Argentina to U.S Pork

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Greg Ibach issued statements following news that the Trump Administration has reached an agreement with Argentina that opens another market for U.S. agricultural products.

“President Trump’s deal to reopen Argentina to U.S. pork exports is good news which will help grow agriculture and the pork industry in Nebraska. Nebraska’s number one industry relies on strong export markets for our high quality products, such as the pork our farmers and ranchers raise,” said Governor Ricketts.

“This new opportunity for Nebraska pork producers provides access to new consumers for the high quality pork raised in Nebraska,” said NDA Director Greg Ibach. “Other countries in Central and South America have already shown strong demand and this can only enhance the sales in the region.”

“The opening of pork markets such as Argentina helps our Nebraska pork industry by providing additional customers for our products. Pork is the number one protein product consumed worldwide. Our family farmers are proud to help supply these international markets,” said Al Juhnke, Executive Director of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association