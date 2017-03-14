Gov. Ricketts Announces National Ag Week Visits

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Greg Ibach announced three days of activities and stops across Nebraska to support and celebrate National Ag Week. During March 21-23 the Governor and agriculture industry representatives will visit several Nebraska communities including Ainsworth, Auburn, Fremont, Friend, Grand Island, Omaha, Plattsmouth, Scottsbluff, Wakefield, and West Point. National Ag Week will be celebrated on March 19-25, 2017 across Nebraska.

“Visiting these communities during National Ag Week is a great way to highlight agriculture in Nebraska and celebrate our state’s number one industry,” said Governor Ricketts. “Our planned stopovers around the state pay tribute to those who contribute to agriculture from livestock and crop producers to the innovative technology, processing, and infrastructure that goes along with it.”

NDA Director Ibach stated the three-day tour will showcase Nebraska’s number one industry – agriculture.

“Nebraska’s agricultural industry is quite diverse from the east to west,” said NDA Director Ibach. “With three days of stops and activities planned, we’re able to highlight a variety of Nebraska agriculture products and family farm operations. Nebraska is a leader in production of meat, grain, dry beans, and many other commodities while also showing promise in new areas, like hops production.”

Gov. Ricketts said the group will use the stops to talk about the importance of Nebraska agriculture, livestock and value-added agriculture development, international trade, and agriculture education. The Governor will also unveil the 2017 edition of the Nebraska Agriculture and You magazine.

The public is invited to attend many of these events. Private events are indicated below.

Tuesday, March 21st

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Fremont Chamber Agriculture Awards Luncheon

Fremont Golf Club – 2710 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE

2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Tour of Diamond 6 Feeders

Diamond 6 feeders – 294 18th Rd., West Point, NE

4:30 – 6:00 p.m. Tour of Wakefield Farms, LLP

Wakefield Farms, LLP – 86051 588th Ave, Emerson NE

6:00 – 8:30 p.m. National Ag Day Celebration Dinner

Wakefield Legion Hall -211 Main Street, Wakefield, NE

Wednesday, March 22nd

9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Tour of Beel Ranch

Beel Ranch – 41347 Beel Lane, Johnstown, NE

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Luncheon Event

Mountain Time The Flight Deck, 250023 Airport Terminal St., Scottsbluff, NE

3:30-4:30 p.m. Raising Nebraska Open House

Raising Nebraska, S Locust St. & State Fair Boulevard, Grand Island

Thursday, March 23rd

8:30 – 10:00 a.m. Pork and Poultry Industry Breakfast

Pour House, 511 2nd St., Friend, NE

11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Auburn FFA Tour and Town Hall Student Luncheon

(PRIVATE EVENT)

2:00 – 3:30 p.m. Tour of Midwest Hop Producers

18003 Club View Drive, Plattsmouth, NE

4:00 – 6 p.m. Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce Celebration of Ag Week

Upstream Brewing Company, 514 S. 11th Street, Omaha

RSVP required as space is limited. Please RSVP directly to:

avhouten@selectgreateromaha.com