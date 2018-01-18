Audio* Gov. Ricketts Announces Red Willow as Newest Livestock Friendly County

MCCOOK – Governor Pete Ricketts named Red Willow County as the newest county in Nebraska, and the first one this year, to be designated a Livestock Friendly County (LFC). The LFC program is administered by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA). With the addition of Red Willow County, located in southwest Nebraska, 44 of the state’s 93 counties are now designated as livestock friendly.

“By requesting and receiving the state’s Livestock Friendly County designation, Red Willow County is showing a true commitment to growing Nebraska and creating more opportunities for the next generation,” said Governor Ricketts. “Making Nebraska as livestock friendly as possible is a great way to start off the new year.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, of the $180 million Red Willow County had in agricultural receipts for the year 2012, $98 million, or 54 percent, came from livestock sales, and $82 million, or 46 percent, came from crops.

“As a livestock producer, I know firsthand how important a strong livestock sector is to supporting our grains sector,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “A Livestock Friendly designation means that Red Willow County and the more than 400 farms located there support the livestock industry and are open for business.”

The LFC program was created by the Nebraska Legislature in 2003 to recognize counties that support the livestock industry and new livestock developments. A county wishing to apply for the LFC designation must hold a public hearing, and the county board must pass a resolution to apply for the designation. Additional information about the LFC program is available on the NDA’s website atnda.nebraska.gov or by calling 800-422-6692.