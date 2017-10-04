Gov. Ricketts Comments on Japanese Beef Tariff Impact

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Japan’s beef tariff increase resulted in a 26 percent decline in U.S. frozen beef exports to the country.

“As anticipated, Japan’s tariff increase is negatively impacting exports of frozen beef from the U.S. to Japan,” said Governor Ricketts. “Throughout my trade mission to Japan last month, I urged Japanese officials to come to the table to negotiate with the U.S. to lower their tariff, so they could receive more of our quality beef products. This news also underscores the urgency for Congress and the Trump Administration to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement with Japan to address the beef tariff rates as well as other agricultural market access issues. A new deal is critical to growing our number one commodity here in the Beef State.”

In July, Japan raised their tariff to 50 percent on frozen beef from the United States. Rapid growth in U.S. beef exports to Japan triggered a tariff increase that is expected to expire early next year.

Japan is Nebraska’s number one export market for beef products with a value of over $316 million in 2016 alone.