Gov. Ricketts Comments on Japanese Prime Minister’s Visit with President Trump

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit with President Donald J. Trump at the White House.

“This early visit from Prime Minister Abe demonstrates a continued commitment to the special relationship between Japan and the United States. Japan is Nebraska’s third largest trade partner, largest direct foreign investor, and Japanese companies have created thousands of good-paying jobs in our state. In light of the President’s decision to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, I urge the Trump Administration to quickly negotiate a new, bilateral trade deal with Japan, so we can continue to grow cooperation between our countries.”