Gov. Ricketts, Congratulate Nebraska’s Cattlemen on Growth of Nebraska Herd

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) report showing Nebraska has grown in the total number of cattle in the state. The report also notes that Nebraska leads the nation in cattle on feed.

“Congratulations to Nebraska’s cattle producers on achieving the distinction of the most cattle on feed of any state. Consistent focus on opening new markets, like China, and telling the story of Nebraska beef through international promotion efforts are supporting growth in the industry. We look forward to continued partnership with industry leaders to help create more opportunities to grow our state’s number one industry and the Beef State.”

“Nebraska beef producers are second to none, weathering challenges while continually growing the herd statewide. Our 6.8 million cattle demonstrate our commitment to the industry we love and continue to grow. Nebraska agriculture as a whole enables the state’s cattle industry to flourish,” said Galen Frenzen, Nebraska Cattlemen President.

“I am pleased that the number of cattle in Nebraska continues to grow. Nebraska is known around the world for producing high-quality beef products, so it is only fitting that we lead the nation in this category,” said Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman. “The dedication of Nebraska cattlemen in producing top-quality beef products works hand in hand with the synergy of the state’s corn and ethanol sectors.”