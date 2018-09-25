Gov. Ricketts Congratulates President Trump on the New U.S. Trade Deal with South Korea

LINCOLN –Governor Pete Ricketts welcomed news that President Donald J. Trump has signed a new trade deal with South Korea.

“Thank you to President Donald J. Trump for signing this new trade deal. South Korea is home to some of Nebraska’s best customers and investors,” said Governor Ricketts. “The deal demonstrates a long-term commitment to this partnership with South Korea, which will deepen our ties and encourage even more investment in our future.”

The trade deal extends and expands the United States-Republic of Korea Free Trade Agreement (KORUS). Details of the deal can be found here.

NEBRASKA’S AGRICULTURAL EXPORTS TO SOUTH KOREA

South Korea is Nebraska’s fifth-largest agriculture export market, with $499.9 million worth of exports in 2016. They are a top-5 customer for Nebraska beef, hides and skins, corn, dairy products, distillers grains, and pork.