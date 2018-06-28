Gov. Ricketts Encourages Ag Producers, Agribusinesses to Sign Up for Trade Mission to Mexico

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts is encouraging Nebraska farmers, ranchers, and agribusiness representatives to take part in the state’s upcoming trade mission to Mexico this August. On the mission, Nebraska representatives will have opportunities to meet with Mexican agriculture officials and industry representatives.

“Trade is an essential part of growing Nebraska and continues to be a top priority for my administration and me,” said Governor Ricketts. “Mexico is Nebraska’s second-largest ag export market and a major market for Nebraska beef, so we want to thank the people of Mexico for their past business and grow more opportunities for Nebraska’s farm and ranch families.”

Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman, who will accompany Governor Ricketts on the trade mission, stressed the importance of growing agricultural trade opportunities in Mexico.

In 2016, total agricultural exports from Nebraska to Mexico equaled an estimated $956 million out of a total agriculture export value of $6.4 billion. Mexico is Nebraska’s largest export market for corn, wheat, dairy, sugar and sweeteners, and animal fats, and the state’s second-largest export market for soybeans and soybean products, dry edible beans, sorghum, distillers grains, feeds and fodders, and planting seeds.

“Trade is important to all Nebraskans as we produce more ag products than we are able to consume,” said Director Wellman. “Nebraska farmers, ranchers, and agribusiness leaders are the best people to share the story of Nebraska agriculture and the quality ag products we have to offer.”

Due to the nature of the trip and the meetings involved, the delegation group is limited in size. Participants will be responsible for all costs associated with the trip including airfare, lodging, meals, and participation fees. For more information about the trade mission or for those interested in attending, email Stan Garbacz, Nebraska ag trade representative, at stan.garbacz@nebraska.gov.