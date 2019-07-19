Gov. Ricketts Encourages Participation in Trade Mission to Germany

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts encourages ag producers and businesses across Nebraska to consider joining the November 9-16, 2019 International Trade Mission to Germany. Officials from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) will accompany Gov. Ricketts and Nebraska businesses on the trade mission. The delegation will visit Berlin, Lower Saxony, and North-Rhine Westphalia.

“Germany has the European Union’s largest economy and is a valued trade partner for Nebraska,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Since 2010, Nebraska companies have exported over $350 million in goods to the country. Additionally, German-owned companies in our state employ 1,000 Nebraskans. This trade mission will deepen our relationship with Germany, and open the door to new partnerships.”

Nebraska trade mission participants will meet with public officials, community leaders, and private companies in a country that is one of Nebraska’s most important international business partners.

The itinerary and agenda for this year’s trade mission has been developed by DED. The first stop for the trade mission is in Berlin, where delegates will participate in business tours and government meetings. The delegation will then visit the Agritechnica Agricultural Trade Show in Lower Saxony. Agritechnica is the world’s leading trade fair for agricultural machinery, with over 2,800 exhibitors from 52 countries. In addition to the trade show, other promotional events and business meetings will occur in Lower Saxony and in North-Rhine Westphalia, the final stops for the trade mission.

Because space is limited, anyone who is considering taking part in the trade mission should contact Lori Shaal (lori.shaal@nebraska.gov) immediately to express their interest.