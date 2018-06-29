Gov. Ricketts Issues Disaster Declaration Following Sustained Severe Weather

LINCOLN –Governor Pete Ricketts signed a disaster declaration to aid the response to flooding and damage reports from across the state due to a sustained weather pattern that has affected the state since June 1st. Areas affected by earlier storms are being impacted by rain, wind, and hail from additional storms. The declaration allows the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to direct the appropriate allocation of state resources to help communities and their response.

“Flooding has had a major impact on counties across northeast Nebraska,” Governor Ricketts said. “This declaration allows state funds from the Governor’s Emergency Fund to help our communities in their response.”

Gov. Ricketts surveyed flooded areas with the Nebraska National Guard on Tuesday.

NEMA is working with other state agencies in response to flooding and damage reports from local emergency managers.

“Nebraska has been impacted by a sustained pattern of severe weather during the month of June,” said NEMA Assistant Director Bryan Tuma. “NEMA will be assisting local officials with their assessments of damage and the impact resulting from these events so that recovery resources can be properly identified. NEMA strongly encourages local government and citizens to assess and document damages resulting from these storms. Individuals should contact their local emergency management officials to address any concerns or needs.”

The state’s emergency management function (ESF) representatives met Thursday morning to get an updated situation report and discuss actions needed to support local jurisdictions. ESFs are positioning state resources for response. The Watch Center at NEMA will continue to monitor weather and damage reports and ESF representatives have been notified that the State Emergency Operations Center could be activated should the weather situation dictate.

Federal Emergency Management Agency staff at Region VII have been notified that a joint preliminary damage assessment may be needed.

NEMA has received local emergency declarations from a few counties and had done some preliminary damage assessments with more scheduled for next week.