Gov. Ricketts Receives Awards for Leadership in Growing Agriculture

KEARNEY – Governor Pete Ricketts was presented with two awards this month honoring his leadership in growing Nebraska agriculture. Last week, Governor Ricketts received the “2018 Agri-Award” at the Triumph of Agriculture Exposition. On Wednesday night at the 30th Annual Governor’s Ag Conference, he was presented with the “Nebraska and Beyond” award from the Commodity Markets Council (CMC).

“Agriculture is the backbone of our state and the number one key to growing Nebraska,” said Governor Ricketts. “I am honored to receive these awards on behalf of our team, which has successfully partnered with farmers and ranchers across our state to grow opportunities in agriculture. We will continue to work together to move agriculture forward for future generations of Nebraskans.”

The Agri-Award was established in 1976 by the Triumph of Agriculture Exposition to recognize individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to agriculture in the Midwestern area. The Triumph of Ag Expo is considered to be the area’s largest indoor short-line farm machinery show and serves as an opportunity for farmers, ranchers, and their families to learn about ways to improve their farm/ranch operations from leading farm and ranch manufacturers and suppliers.

“Congratulations to Governor Ricketts on winning the 2018 Agri-Award,” said Bob Mancuso, Jr., Triumph of Ag Expo Director. “The Governor has been a staunch advocate for agriculture in Nebraska since his first day in office. He has advocated on behalf of Nebraska agriculture on international trade missions, worked for and delivered property tax relief, and helped grow value-added agriculture in our state.”

Past Agri-Award winners include:

Greg Ibach – Former Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture

Bill Northey – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture

Leif Magnusson – President of CLAAS

Tony Raimondo – CEO of Behlen Manufacturing Company

Dave Heineman – Former Nebraska Governor

Mike Johanns – Former Nebraska Governor, former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, and former U.S. Senator

Ben Nelson – Former Nebraska Governor and former U.S. Senator

Bob Kerrey – Former Nebraska Governor and former U.S. Senator

Larry Sitzman – Former Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture

CMC Chairman Charles Carey presented the “Nebraska and Beyond” award to Governor Ricketts for his efforts and leadership in growing demand for Nebraska ag products both domestically and internationally. The award specifically recognizes the Governor’s work in marketing Nebraska agriculture by building and maintaining global relationships, which in turn create demand for Nebraska ag commodities. The CMC is the leading trade association for commodity futures exchanges and their industry counterparts.

“We applaud Governor Ricketts’ drive and desire to tackle the large issues facing everyone involved in food, fiber, and energy production,” said CMC Chairman Carey. “Governor Ricketts has been a leader in building foreign trade relationships that help create demand for Nebraska ag commodities. His leadership has helped create new trade opportunities for Nebraska ag, such as his work to ensure that a Nebraska company was the first to ship beef to China after its market re-opened to U.S. beef after a 13-year ban.”

The Governor’s Ag Conference is an annual event that provides an opportunity for Nebraska ag producers across the state to hear prominent speakers in the ag industry, network, share ideas and concerns, and learn more about the future of agriculture in the state.