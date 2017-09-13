Gov. Ricketts Touts Nebraska’s Beef and Tourism on Second Day of Trade Mission to Japan

TOKYO – Governor Pete Ricketts began the second day of the Nebraska Trade Mission to Japan with an interview with the Nikkei Asian Review, which is the world’s largest financial newspaper with a daily circulation exceeding three million.

The Governor and Nebraska trade delegation then attended the morning session for the last day of the Midwest U.S.-Japan Association Annual Conference before hosting a promotional lunch with the Nebraska Tourism commission. The purpose of the lunch was to provide those in the Japanese tourism industry an overview of what there is to see and do in Nebraska; provide sample itinerary lists of potential stops; and begin to build relationships within the Japanese tourism trade.

Following the lunch, members of the NE trade delegation met with State Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries Yosuke Isozaki about Nebraska’s beef trade with Japan. Governor Ricketts then met with board members of the American Chamber of Commerce Japan and with executives of Kewpie Corporation, who owns Henningsen Food which employs 185 people in Nebraska. The Governor followed this meeting up with a meeting with the Japanese State Minister of Foreign Affairs Kazuyuki Nakane while other members of the trade delegation toured the Kashima Grain Storage and Processing facility.

The Nebraska trade delegation wrapped up the day two of the Nebraska Trade Mission to Japan with dinner at Alexander’s Steak House where they were able to promote Nebraska beef to their Japanese guests. Governor Ricketts ended his night with a call back with Nebraska media.

The Governor and Nebraska trade delegation will begin day three of the trade mission with Embassy and agricultural market briefings. More pictures from day two of the trade mission can be found here.