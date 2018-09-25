Gov. Ricketts Welcomes EPA Approval of E-30 Pilot for State of Nebraska Vehicles

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and state agencies welcomed news that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved a project requested by the State of Nebraska to study the use of higher ethanol blends. In the pilot program, the State of Nebraska will study the use of E-30 in conventional vehicles owned by the state.

“Thank you to acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler and his team for approving Nebraska’s E-30 pilot project,” said Governor Ricketts. “I appreciate the great work Todd Sneller and Nebraska’s ethanol advocates did in collaboration with the EPA to bring this to fruition. We look forward to piloting the use of Nebraska-grown and produced E-30 in state vehicles.”

In recent months, the Governor’s Office, Nebraska Ethanol Board, Governors’ Biofuels Coalition, and state agencies have been working with the EPA on a request to pilot the use of higher ethanol blends in state vehicles. The pilot program will assess the effects of E-15 and E-30 blends on “vehicle performance, fuel economy, and emissions control systems” in state-owned vehicles. The fuel used in the pilot program will be supplied by Nebraska ethanol companies.

“This demonstration program is designed to evaluate the use of an E-30 ethanol blend in conventional vehicles compared to the same type vehicles operating on E-10 and E-15 blends,” said Sarah Caswell, Administrator of the Nebraska Ethanol Board. “Fuel cost per mile, performance, maintenance and other factors will be included as a part of the project. Several engineering consultants from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will help provide technical expertise during the duration of the project. Approximately 50 vehicles will be involved in the demonstration program. In addition to state fueling sites, six Nebraska fuel marketers have agreed to provide access to E-30 at fueling sites in the state.”

Previously, Governor Ricketts had directed state agencies to order flex fuel vehicles when possible and other vehicles must be compatible with E-15. The state has also switched over fuel pumps from E-10 to E-15, and agencies also have E-85 available. These include:

The Transportation Services Bureau at the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services has switched from E-10 to E-15. They also offer E-85.

Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has switched all gas sites from E-10 to E-15. NDOT has seven sites providing E-15 and three sites with E-85.

Nebraska State Patrol vehicles generally utilize E-15.

“This E-30 pilot program is a great opportunity for us to demonstrate what we in the corn and ethanol industries have known for a long time,” said Dave Bruntz, chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board and farmer from Friend. “By using a 30 percent ethanol blend in standard, non-flex fuel vehicles, we’ll be able to conclusively prove higher ethanol blends are clean-burning and don’t harm or damage engines. By going through this program and through rigorous testing, we’re paving the way for high-performing, renewable options for consumers.”

The pilot is expected to be launched in the coming weeks. More details will become available as the pilot program gets underway.