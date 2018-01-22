Government Shutdown Continues, Senate Inching Towards Compromise

The government shutdown has entered its third day, with a vote planned for Noon Eastern Time today (Monday) to end debate and move forward to a stop-gap funding bill. The shutdown appears to loom on a group of roughly 20 Senators who have yet to find compromise and agree to vote for a spending measure, with some Senators expressing optimism Sunday that the shutdown would be short-lived.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement that “USDA is committed to safeguarding life and property through the critical services” provided by the federal agency. Those include food inspections through the Food Safety and Inspection Service, import controls, core nutrition programs, and keeping Rural Development offices open in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

USDA says crop insurance services will continue, and indemnity payments will continue to be made. The U.S. Forest Service will continue emergency and defense preparedness, including fire suppression. Select services through the Agricultural Marketing Service will continue, and the North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations will be supported and maintained.

The complete list is available here: https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/USDAOC/bulletins/1d2c8dd