Governor celebrates National Ag Week

In celebration of National Ag Week Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman were touring Nebraska.

The two stopped in Sidney on March 21, in order to meet with ag producers, the public and visit Agri-Plastics.

Agriculture is Nebraska’s number one industry, but in the past few years its producers have been hit hard with low commodities and cattle prices.

“We certainly see signs that agriculture is improving,” Ricketts said. “Cattle prices have picked up we’ve seen increase of our exports in both beef and pork.”

In the last year beef exports in Nebraska were up 12 percent and pork up 20 percent. Ricketts added Nebraska also has about 50 percent of its beef going to the European Union and China.

At the luncheon meeting Ricketts also laid out some specifics for Growing Nebraska.

“Three things to focus on have to do with international trade, value added agriculture such as, livestock, biofuels, our agri-businesses, and finally property tax relief,” he said.

Steve Nelson, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau was also at the event, and he agreed property tax was a big issue for Nebraska.

“LB947, is a good bill that provides a lot of opportunity for property tax relief and gets us started in the right direction,” Nelson said.

The bill has recently moved out of revenue committee and is now in debate.

While at the luncheon Ricketts also signed a proclamation for Nebraska Ag Week.