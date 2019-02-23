Grain Marketing Workshop March 5 in David City

Are you getting the most profit out of your grain? Plan to attend a free Nebraska Extension Grain Marketing Workshop to help build your own marketing plan for next year’s crops. The workshop will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 in David City at the Hruska Memorial Public Library, 399 Fifth St.

Austin Duerfeldt, Nebraska Extension ag economist and extension educator, will lead the morning session on how to develop a grain marketing plan. In the afternoon participants will get to test two scenarios using the Marketing in a New Era simulator. MINE is a commodity simulation game designed to help producers develop and improve their commodity marketing skills. Also speaking will be Eric Erickson, Risk Management Consultant at Thrive Ag LLC.

The workshop, workshop materials and lunch are free. Seating is limited to the first 20 registrants. Preregistrations are required by Monday, Feb. 25 for a meal count.

For more information contact Butler County Extension at 402-367-7410 or email the host Extension educator, Melissa Bartels at melissa.bartels@unl.edu