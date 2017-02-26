Grain Storage Tips

Warmer weather has made farmers anxious to start field work. Recently, I saw several farmers spreading fertilizer, shredding stalks, baling stalks, and hauling corn. We had a farmer come into our office last week asking about grain storage. He found crusting in the top layer of his corn bin, which has never happened before. There are many factors we can look at in this case, and I’m going to briefly touch on a few.

Molds, insects, moisture, and condensation. These topics can sometimes be difficult to deal with when considering grain storage. Target moisture of grain depends on how long you plan to store it. If you harvested the grain last fall and plan on selling/feeding it by April, moisture should be somewhere around 15.5%. If you plan to hold it for longer than a year, grain moisture must be lower.

If corn isn’t stored at a proper moisture, it can potentially lead to rotting issues. Fungal growth in the bin would cause discoloration of the grain and potential clumping/crusting. Insect damage can also cause crusting due to excessive webbing in the top 6 inches of corn. In this particular instance though, moisture was low and there was no sign of fungal growth or insects. Another possible option is condensation.

When corn is stored in the bin, aeration is necessary until optimum moisture and temperature are reached. During this process, air circulates through the grain. Typically, grain will be cooler near the sides of the bin, warmer towards the center, and will dry down faster towards the bottom. This is deceiving because grain at the bottom will test lower in moisture than at the top. If you stop aerating before optimal temperature and moisture are reached for the entire bin, excess moisture will condense towards the top and freeze, causing a crust to develop.

Crusting can cause difficulty when aerating or moving grain. If you can break up the crusted layer and aerate intermittently over the winter, it might help prevent further crusting. Make sure to check your bins regularly and aerate if necessary.