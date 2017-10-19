Grassley, Tester Press Ag Secretary to Implement GIPSA Rule

Sens. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, and John Tester, D-Montana, asked U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to move forward on implementing Grain Inspection, Packers and Stockyards Administration, or GIPSA, rule, in a letter to Perdue on Wednesday.

Grassley was livid earlier this week when told by agriculture journalists about USDA’s proposal to withdraw the rule.

“We vehemently disagree with that decision,” the senators said in the letter.

“The lack of economic opportunities in rural America creates real challenges for growth and economic development. For the economy in rural America to prosper, people who live, work, and invest there must be able to survive and thrive so they can reinvest earnings into their communities. That is the most effective way to create additional jobs and lasting opportunities for the next generation.

“Many of our constituents believe the current practices of multinational livestock corporations, one of which is being investigated for unprecedented corruption, allow them to exploit farmers and ranchers. The industry has consolidated for decades into its current structure that enables a handful of companies to have extraordinary market power