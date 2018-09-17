class="post-template-default single single-post postid-335606 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Green Plains to shut down two Iowa ethanol plants

BY Reuters | September 17, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Green Plains to shut down two Iowa ethanol plants

NEW YORK/CHICAGO (Reuters) – Major U.S. ethanol producer Green Plains Inc (GPRE.O) is shutting down two ethanol plants in Iowa and cutting output at another in Minnesota due to low profit margins, three industry sources told Reuters.

The production cuts come after the Trump administration’s escalating trade disputes cut off U.S. access to ethanol markets in China, contributing to a domestic supply glut that has pushed biofuel prices to near their lowest in over a decade.

Company spokesman Jim Stark did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday. Green Plains in an Aug. 30 regulatory filing said, “Based on current market conditions, the company is re-assessing our production levels.”

Together, the plants represent about 20 percent of Green Plains’ annual ethanol production capacity of roughly 1.48 billion gallons. Green Plains is about tied with Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) as the No. 3 ethanol maker in the United States, behind POET LLC and Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM.N).

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments