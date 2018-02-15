Grocery Manufacturers Association CEO To Retire

Grocery Manufacturers Association CEO Pamela Bailey will retire later this year, following ten years of leading the organization. Bailey will continue in her role as CEO while the association’s board of directors searches for her replacement.

In a statement, the association thanked Bailey for her service, saying her leadership was “valuable during an evolving time in the industry.” During Bailey’s tenure, GMA led the industry in supporting modernization of the nation’s food and product safety laws and regulations, resulting in the passage of the Food Safety Modernization Act.

The retirement announcement comes as a handful of member-companies have dropped their membership since the GMO labeling law was signed by then-President Barack Obama. Companies within the food industry have been unable to come to a consensus of opinion on GMO labeling.