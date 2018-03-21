Groups Celebrate National Ag Day

U.S. Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue says National Ag Day has played a big role in helping people understand where their food and fiber comes from and how important agriculture is to our national economy.

“Our farmers, ranchers, foresters, and producers in America are feeding and clothing the world, and it’s important to never forget that,” says Perdue. Chuck Conner, President and CEO of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, says National Ag Day is a great opportunity to showcase agriculture across the country and celebrate the wide variety of crops produced. “Events like National Ag Day are essential for connecting with consumers and telling the fantastic success story of American agriculture,” Connor says.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor says her organization is happy to join the chorus of voices thanking farmers for their contributions to the nation’s economy. Skor adds, “National Ag Day is an opportunity to shine a light on the challenges that are currently facing America’s hardworking family farmers who are struggling because of low commodity prices.”

National Farmers Union is also recognizing the valuable contributions of family farmers, who make up 99 percent of America’s 2.1 million farms and 89 percent of the country’s total agricultural production.