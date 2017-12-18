Groups Respond to Organic Rule Withdrawal

The USDA announced its intent to withdraw the Organic Livestock and Poultry Practices final rule.

The National Farmers Union supported the intent of the rule, saying it would improve the consistency and integrity of organic livestock practices. NFU Senior Vice President of Public Policy, Rod Larew, says it’s a disappointing decision by the USDA, both for American family farmers and consumers. “Currently, there’s too much inconsistency in how organic certifiers apply animal welfare standards to farming and ranching operations,” says Larew. “This endangers the label’s integrity and confuses consumers.”

The National Pork Producers Council came out in favor of the move. The NPPC raised a number of concerns about the regulation, including animal and public health concerns. They also say that animal production practices have nothing to do with the basic concept of “organic.” NPPC also cited the complexity the standards would have added to the organic certification process, creating challenges to both existing and new organic producers.