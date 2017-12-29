GROWMARK Announces 2018 Essay Contest Winners

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – Ross Tompkins of Smithboro, Illinois, Anna Campbell of Hamlin, Iowa, Chloe Momphard of Troy, Missouri, and Audrey Pelikan of Jefferson, Wisconsin, have been named state winners of the 2018 GROWMARK essay contest for FFA members. The theme of this year’s contest was “How can cooperatives demonstrate their value to the next generation of agriculturists?”

Tompkins is a student at Mulberry Grove High School and a member of the Mulberry Grove FFA chapter. His FFA advisor is Matt Elam. Campbell is a student at Audubon High School and a member of the Audubon FFA chapter. Her FFA advisor is Brittany Elmquist. Momphard is a student at Troy Buchanan High School and a member of the Troy FFA chapter. Her FFA advisor is Rob Calvin. Pelikan is a student at Jefferson High School and a member of the Jefferson FFA chapter. Her FFA advisor is Gary Olson.

Each state’s contest winner receives a $500 award from GROWMARK at their state FFA convention. The winner’s FFA chapter also receives a $300 award in honor of their accomplishment.

Four runners-up in each state receive a $125 award. The runners-up and their FFA chapters are, in alphabetical order by state: Brynn Bergen, Mercer County FFA, Seaton, Illinois; Mackenzie Brackett, LeRoy FFA, LeRoy, Illinois; Connor Sullivan, West Prairie FFA, Colchester, Illinois; and Sean Welch, ROWVA FFA, Knoxville, Illinois.

Kanyon Huntington, East Union FFA, Afton, Iowa; Austin Miller, North Linn FFA, Walker, Iowa; Rease Morris, Collins-Maxwell FFA, Maxwell, Iowa; and Rebecca Wilson, Lone Tree FFA, Conesville, Iowa.

Karli Amos, Monroe City FFA, Monroe City, Missouri; Cole Hammett, Ashland FFA, Ashland, Missouri; Alyssa Kothe, Salisbury FFA, Salisbury, Missouri; and Grace Owen, Norborne FFA, Norborne, Missouri.

Kendra Gillett, Beaver Dam FFA, Fall River, Wisconsin; Peter Gorman, New London FFA, Manawa, Wisconsin; Trevor Messmer, Lake Mills FFA, Lake Mills, Wisconsin; and Madison Russell, Shullsburg FFA, Shullsburg, Wisconsin.

This is the 25th year for the program, sponsored by the GROWMARK System and FS member cooperatives, in conjunction with state FFA leaders, to help young people develop their writing skills, learn about current issues in agriculture, and understand the unique role of cooperatives.